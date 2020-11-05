Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill features in music video of Arjun Kanungo's new single 'Waada Hai'

Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo had previously released on Instagram, a cover of 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Singer Arjun Kanungo recently released a new single 'Waada Hai', the music video of which features former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Manoj Muntashir wrote the lyrics of the song composed by Kanungo. Keyur Bipinchandra Shah directed the music video, which follows a couple and their relationship. Kanungo’s soulful voice and the lead pair’s chemistry is bound to hit the right nerve.

The two had previously released on Instagram, a cover of 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai. Gill then shared the first look from the music video on 29 October. The post also revealed that the video will be dropping at 11 am on 5 November.

Here is the video

Kanungo is known for songs like 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' and 'Fursat'. He made his screen debut in Salman Khan-led Radhe.

Meanwhile, Gill paid a visit to Bigg Boss’ house as a “special guest”.