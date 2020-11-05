Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill features in music video of Arjun Kanungo's new single 'Waada Hai'
Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo had previously released on Instagram, a cover of 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai.
Singer Arjun Kanungo recently released a new single 'Waada Hai', the music video of which features former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill.
Manoj Muntashir wrote the lyrics of the song composed by Kanungo. Keyur Bipinchandra Shah directed the music video, which follows a couple and their relationship. Kanungo’s soulful voice and the lead pair’s chemistry is bound to hit the right nerve.
The two had previously released on Instagram, a cover of 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai. Gill then shared the first look from the music video on 29 October. The post also revealed that the video will be dropping at 11 am on 5 November.
Here is the video
Kya yeh waada hoga poora? #WaadaHai Out Now on our YouTube channel - https://t.co/eLpRnIRxZL
Go watch now and give it all your love! ❤️@arjun_kanungo @ishehnaaz_gill@manojmuntashir#VYRLOriginals #ArjunKanungo #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians #OutNow #NewMusic pic.twitter.com/0SQS1hJ13I
— VYRL Originals (@VYRLOriginals) November 5, 2020
Kanungo is known for songs like 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' and 'Fursat'. He made his screen debut in Salman Khan-led Radhe.
Meanwhile, Gill paid a visit to Bigg Boss’ house as a “special guest”.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Rana Daggubati's trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi to release on Makar Sankranti 2021
Haathi Mere Saathi also stars Zoya Hussain, Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to record statements on 26, 27 October
Mumbai Police has issued notices to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to record their statements in the case against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.
Kabir Khan's 83 release postponed to 2021 first quarter; Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari likely to hit theatres on 13 November
Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83, earlier slated for a Christmas release, will hit theatres in the same window as Sooryavanshi, producers confirm.