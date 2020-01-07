Bigg Boss called out for favouring Sidharth Shukla; Twitter demands actor be ousted from show over 'violent behaviour'

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, has been physically violent more than once on the show. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, he had an argument with fellow contestant Shehnaz Gill, which snowballed into a violent altercation with the latter slapping the former.

A video footage of Sidharth pinning Shehnaz down to the ground, twisting her arm, and threatening her not to repeat aisi harkat (this kind of beahaviour) is now being circulated on social media. Stating Shukla is routinely violent on the show, many demanded Colors TV and Bigg Boss oust Shukla from the reality show.

This is assault, @BiggBoss @ColorsTV. Why is this man still allowed to be on the show? Is physical violence being allowed now? This is absolutely sick and disturbing. https://t.co/7bkKt2v5Ma — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) January 7, 2020

They even edited out him slapping Shehnaaz out of the main episode but released it as a preview. It’s so frustrating the bias this season. Just let anyone win except this Shukla. https://t.co/X32g7KTbkn https://t.co/X32g7KTbkn — Val (@slidegrandes) January 7, 2020

Earlier, Atiya Nayak, daughter of former Colors TV boss Raj Nayak, tweeted asking why the show has not evicted Shukla despite him becoming aggressive in numerous instances. "I can’t understand how and why Siddharth Shukla (who has been violent so many times) is still in the house. He should have been chucked out a long time ago. Frustrating to watch someone so arrogant and aggressive being treated like a king. Another level of bias this season. #BiggBoss," she had written in the tweet, which seems to have been deleted now.

Actress Sheena Bajaj had also criticised Shukla earlier for becoming aggressive in his dealings with co-contestant Asim Riaz.

Kick Siddarth shukla out , he has hit multiples times ,pushed Asim so many times badly , n misbehaved with all contestations n big boss ppl justify n keeping him safe ,at least insult him till he learns to respect....#bb13#biggboss13#colourstv — SHEENA BAJAJ (@bajajsheena) December 23, 2019

Many Twitter users have dubbed the channel, Bigg Boss, and Salman Khan "biased," citing examples of instances where Shukla has not been taken to task for his actions. Hashtags such as #EvictSidharthShukla and #BBkaDamaadSid have also been used by fans to drive the point home.

Twitterati have also voiced their support for Shehnaz after she hit Sidharth in the latest episode with the hashtag #RoarLikeSana.

This is not the first time the physical aggression and violence have been seen inside the Bigg Boss house. Kamaal R Khan, Imam Siddique, and Pooja Mishra were infamous for their hot-headed nature, and were eventually expelled from the show by the makers.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 11:41:09 IST