Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula's cousin Rupesh drowns in Toronto while celebrating Canada Day

Bigg Boss 9 winner and reality TV show judge Prince Narula's cousin Rupesh, 25, passed away on 1 July. He was celebrating Canada Day at Bluffers Park Beach in Scarborough, Toronto, according to his brother Bhavesh, reports The Tribune.

Hayley Warren of Ontario Provincial Police said his death was caused due to "accidental drowning". The authorities told CBC that Rupesh had gone swimming in the evening and failed to return. He was later pulled from the water, where the emergency services performed CPR on him. The police also think that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was later taken to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Tribune further writes that his body is in the hospital, but will be brought back to his hometown Mohali. India Today writes that Prince and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary have also flown down to Canada to be with the family.

Rupesh had married three months ago and his wife was scheduled to leave for Canada in July. He had left on a student visa in 2016 and taken up a job after completing his education.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 17:44:01 IST