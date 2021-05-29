Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary booked by Haryana Police on complaint by Dalit rights activist for casteist slur
In his complaint, the activist alleged Chaudhary made some 'derogatory and objectionable' remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in her video, a copy of which he handed over to the police.
Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been booked by the Haryana Police on a complaint by a Dalit rights activist for allegedly using a casteist slur in a video that went viral on social media.
Police registered an FIR against the actress under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday evening, according to an official.
In his complaint, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actress made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police.
The complaint was made to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on 26 May in this regard, the police said on Saturday.
The video of Chaudhary in which allegedly using a casteist slur went viral on social media on 25 May, sparking an uproar.
The former Bigg Boss contestant soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the said word.
After a formal investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was lodged against Yuvika Chaudhary at Hansi city police station.
The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the Station House Officer of Hansi city police station.
also read
Vidya Balan's Sherni to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in June; see first look
Sherni will see Vidya Balan in the role of a Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict
Rakul Preet Singh says Sardar Ka Grandson celebrates unconditional love among families: 'Film's emotion is universal'
"It's about people going to different extents for family," says Rakul Preet Singh on her film Sardar Ka Grandson, that releases on Netflix India
Visceral conviction, terrifying eyes: Reading Ashutosh Rana's performances, from Sangharsh to Pagglait
Ashutosh Rana has come out commendably restrained in his second innings, if one may call it. But he continues to terrify us with his performances, when he chooses to.