Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's ugly fight during nominations, check promo
In the recent BB16 nominations, Sumbul will be nominating Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, calling her ill mannered.
Bigg Boss 16 continues to become more interesting and entertaining with every passing episode. With different tasks being assigned by Bigg Boss to the contestants engaging in fights, controversies never end inside the house. With that said, nominations also bring a lot of drama into the house, especially when there are open nominations where the housemates get to see who is targeting whom. A new promo has also been released which gives a glimpse of how the contestants clashed over nominating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Shared by fans on social media, the promo shows how contestants Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer nominated Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While each one of them shared their reasoning, it was Sumbul who seemed to have said that Priyanka lacks ‘manners.’ However, getting triggered by the same, Priyanka immediately lashed out saying ‘The acting you do for the entire day is visible to us. Remove the rubbish from your head. You happen to shed fake tears and we think that you cry for real thinking it is your talent.”
Reacting to this, Sumbul turned to Sajid Khan and mockingly said, “Sajid sir, won’t you say cut? She said a great dialogue.”
Check the promo:
BIGG BOSS 16 NEW PROMO!!!#MCStan, #ShivThakare #NimritKaurAhluwalia or captain #SumbulToqueerKhan ne kiya #PriyankaChaharChoudhary ko Target ho gyi hain is hafte k liye nominate 😱😱#bb16 #ArchanaGautam #AnkitGupta #TinaDatta #ShalinBhanot #SajidKhan #AbduRozik #SreejitaDe #BB pic.twitter.com/EyOev3mqVE
— TURKY GIRL🌏 (@officialhooren) December 13, 2022
Beside that, the other contestants also nominated Priyanka. While Nimrit also called out Priyanka for being ‘ill-mannered”, Shiv said, “She has a very different way of playing and I feel she is a double dholki (two-faced)”.
MC Stan while nominating Priyanka said that he doesn’t like her voice.
Fight between Sumbul and Archana Gautam
In the meantime, while there are three captains in the house – Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, and Soundarya Sharma, this has also led to several disputes among the contestants. In another promo shared by the channel, Sumbul will be seen getting into another massive argument with Archana Gautam over various issues regarding kitchen ration and others.
Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has been making news for its interesting twists and turns every week. Presently, three have been evicted from the show while the others are still fighting inside the house.
