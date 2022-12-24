Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare comes out in support of Sumbul Touqeer as Sajid Khan tags her as 'boring person'

While the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 went on air on Colors TV, it also won the hearts of fans, thanks to the latest task where contestants were asked to vote for each other. It was during this while when many including Sumbul Touqeer’s good friend, Sajid Khan also tagged her as a ‘boring’ person. While this left the TV actress disappointed and upset, it also made fans angry over Sajid’s behaviour with Sumbul. However, what took everyone by surprise was Shiv Thakare coming out in support of the Imlie actress and confronting Sajid.

Know what exactly happened.

In the latest episode, after being given the task of voting for each other, Shalin Bhanot voted for Sumbul calling her the ‘most boring contestant’ of Bigg Boss 16. Following his cue, others including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Sajid Khan also agreed to him, leaving Sumbul shocked. Later, Sajid also tried to convince Sumbul as she was seen ignoring him.

It was then that Shiv Thakare came out in Sumbul’s support and criticised Sajid for calling Sumbul ‘boring’ during the task. He also confronted Sajid and said, “I even told you to not take her name. Even Archana didn’t do it but you voted for Sumbul.”

Besides Thakare, MC Stan also supported Sumbul and called out Sajid Khan.

In the meantime, as soon as this episode went on air, fans were also quite impressed with Shiv Thakare and his gesture. Bigg Boss 16 started trending on Twitter while social media users lauded him for being a true friend to Sumbul.

Check reactions:

Here is our tiger taking stand for @TouqeerSumbul . He clearly told Sajid that he is at fault. sumbul stays all 24*7 with them only & she is not boring at all. He even try to wheedle her !!#ShivThakare #ShivSquad #ShivKiSena#BiggBoss16 @ShivThakare9pic.twitter.com/btg7ehiACv — (@ShivThakareTM) December 22, 2022



A user also wrote, “Voicing out your opinion when it’s really needed. Whenever Shiv Thakare has called out Sajid or advice it has always been at the right time and when he felt like it. Not because the host came and set some narrative! He will stand by his people like he did today for Sumbul Touqeer Khan.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.