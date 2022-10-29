Not in the mood to leave any chance to keep the audience entertained with its quirkiness and fun, the star cast of Phone Bhoot– Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi- are currently busy on a promotional spree for their upcoming horror-comedy. In a bid to bring the audiences closer to the experience of their upcoming film, the makers have constantly been coming up with creative ideas to promote their movie. In a recent turn of events Katrina, along with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant, reached Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, the trio will be seen switching on their banter mode. During one such fun activity, Salman revealed that he would like to spy on Katrina’s husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.

The official Instagram account of Colors TV shared the promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, leaving fans excited about what they can expect tonight. In the video, Katrina can be heard asking her Ek Tha Tiger co-star if he gets an opportunity to turn into a ghost and spy on one person, then who would that person be? Without any delay, Salman was quick to take Vicky’s name. And Salman’s reason for the same will surely leave you smiling ear to ear. The video opens to Katrina asking Salman, “Aapko mauka mile bhoot banne ka toh aap kispe bhoot ban ke spy karenge?” Listening to this Salman was quick to respond, “Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai.” The moment the superstar brings out Vicky’s name Katrina turned all red and started blushing, which was noted by Salman, it appears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This is because when Katrina asked the show host the reason behind it, he said, “Loving hai, caring hai, ya daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hoon toh aap blushing hai (He is loving, caring or daring. When I talk about him, you blush).” For those who don’t know, in the coming episode of Bigg Boss, the Tiger Zinda Hai stars will also be seen grooving to Katrina’s much-loved Tip Tip Barsa Paani track from Rohit Shetty’s Sooryanvanshi. On the other hand, Ishaan and Siddhant will be seen shaking a leg with Salman on Kaali Teri Gutt, an euphoric song from their upcoming film. Coming back to Phone Bhoot, the movie is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. Penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 4th November.

