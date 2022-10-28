After remaining absent from last week’s Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, actor Salman Khan is now back in action and has stepped back into his shoes to take on the responsibility. Prior to this, Salman was done with dengue following which Karan Johar was roped in to host the shows for a couple of episodes. However, now with Salman’s return as the reality show host, fans are super excited and there is already quite a lot of buzz. This week, Salman will be welcoming a few special guests including none other than co-actor and close friend Katrina Kaif.

Salman and Katrina, who are known for always sharing a strong bond and have worked in several films, were also rumoured of dating in the past. However, none was confirmed back then. Meanwhile, following Katrina’s wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal, this would also mark the first time when the two will be seen sharing the stage.

Katrina who is waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot will grace the sets of the reality show along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter who are also pivotal roles in the film. Not just that, she will be also seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani‘ from the film Sooryavanshi.

And guess what? Salman will be also trying his legs on the steps alongside Katrina. Indeed, a fun-filled episode of which a promo has been also released and is already trending.



Dressed in a yellow dress, Katrina looks gorgeous as she rules the stage this weekend. Apart from that, Salman and Katrina are also expected to indulge in a fun conversation with the contestants.

Set to release on 4 November, Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy featuring actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Jackie Shroff, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Notably, after premiering on 2 October, Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with the passing days. With many entertaining contestants and interesting tasks inside the house, fans are already rooting for their favourites.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram