The adrenaline rush-filled roller coaster ride of Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intriguing each day. The current season of Salman Khan’s reality show is loaded with gossip, controversies, and drama. Filmmaker Sajid Khan and now a Bigg Boss contestant, has been under the radar since the beginning of the show. While the MeToo accused filmmaker was earlier receiving immense backlash from outside the house, it seems that now Sajid has even brought himself under the Bigg Boss’ radar. Yes, you read that right. This is because, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid broke a serious rule of the BB house by smoking openly in the garden, despite there being a separate smoking area. Wondering then what? Well, let’s say Sajid’s rule-breaking actions couldn’t escape Bigg Boss’ several cameras, after which he was reprimanded fiercely by the Bigg Boss.

While Bigg Boss has made it very clear that at one point only one contestant can use the smoking area, Sajid was seen inside the booth with rapper and his co-contestant MC Stan. However, instead of smoking inside the booth or near it, Sajid was seen roaming with Stan in the garden area and smoking. Bigg Boss was quick to take note of it after capturing them on camera. While expressing his anger towards Sajid, Bigg Boss said, “Sajid how many times have you worked on television? Do I need to tell you about TV rules and Bigg Boss house rules.” Adding further, Bigg Boss, along with Sajid, named other smokers in the house including Shalin Bhanot and Ankit Gupta, and warned them of this action. Bigg Boss added, “If I see you, Shalin, Ankit Gupta, or anyone outside in front of the camera then it looks like I will have to permanently stop sending cigarettes inside the house.”

Witnessing Bigg Boss’s anger, Sajid later was seen apologising to him for his actions and promised that he won’t repeat the mistake. Meanwhile, all the female contestants in the house requested Bigg Boss to not send smoking packets, as it would be good. Sajid again said that this was the last time and it would never happen again.

For those who don’t know, this was the second instance that Bigg Boss caught a contestant smoking in the garden area. Earlier, after a fight with Archana Gautam, during one of the captaincy tasks, Shalin was seen smoking in the garden area. His actions were widely recorded on several cameras. Next, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman rebuked the TV star sternly.

