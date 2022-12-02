Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16: No eviction for Sajid Khan again? Makers accused by fans for being biased towards the MeToo accused

If reports are to be believed, the decision to avoid evictions this week will directly save controversial filmmaker Sajid Khan from being eliminated as he seems to be at the bottom of the votes.

FP Trending December 02, 2022 16:25:23 IST
Sajid Khan

As loyal fans continue to pitch for their favourite participants just like every year, Bigg Boss 16 remains at the top of everyone’s minds, thanks to all the fights, arguments, controversies, relationships, and twists and turns coming up every week. With that said, in another shocking move by the makers, there will be no evictions this week as well. Notably, the same was done last week. If reports are to be believed, the decision to avoid evictions this week will directly save controversial filmmaker Sajid Khan from being eliminated as he seems to be at the bottom of the votes.

While no official confirmation has been yet given by Colors TV or from the makers of Bigg Boss 16, the buzz about the same has left many fans upset. Several fan pages have also made the claim that the makers have started behaving in favour of Sajid Khan and are clearly biased toward him. With such reports making rounds on the internet, it has triggered a series of reactions from viewers who slammed makers for their partial behavior.


A Twitter page named The Khabri shared the news, mockingly stating that makers were saving their ‘Damaad’ from eviction. Following this, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “This season only has 4 evictions so far, what is the use of voting making fool of viewers? No secret room, no proper wildcard”, while another viewer commented, “It’s been 2 months and only 3 people have been evicted till now. What is Bigg Boss doing? Tasks are very kiddish and now this biased behavior.”

Check some more reactions about Bigg Boss 16:


While the nomination list for this week includes the names of Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, it seems they have been given a second chance. However, to know if the participants will have to face their destiny this week or will be surprised with a double elimination next week, we’ll have to wait for any official confirmation from host Salman Khan.

