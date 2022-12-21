With every passing episode, Colors TV’s popular Bigg Boss 16 is getting more and more interesting as the fights among contestants continue to remain on a rise over several issues. This has also led to high-voltage drama in the episodes which further unfolds during the weekend special episodes. While the contestants have already become favourites among the viewers, some of them also manage to remain under the light for their unconventional activities inside the house. Among them is TV actress Nimirit Kaur Ahluwalia who is known for getting into fights with her housemates.

Nimrit who often engages in verbal rifts and arguments with the other contestants was recently also spotted locking horns with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary following which she also went on to call Priyanka a “daily soap vamp.” However, her actions didn’t go quite well with viewers, especially with Priyanka’s fans.

While the actress continues to face backlash from viewers, her mother has now come out in her support stating that she is not perturbed about the recent developments in the house, but is concerned about a few things.

Nimrit Kaur’s mother reacts to her fight with Priyanka Choudhary

Speaking in support of her daughter, Nimrit’s mother told ETimes that she is ‘strong’ and never engages in talking bad about the other contestants.

She then spoke about Nimrit and Priyanka’s fight and said, “Both of them are completely different people and it is basically a clash between two diametrically opposite personalities. She is going slow but candidly. But after a point, she will not take things and will give them back. She has a threshold frequency like others and her patience will definitely wear off.”

Clearly, Nimrit’s mother is in full support of her daughter. However, it is still unclear whether the differences between Nimrit and Priyanka will be sorted out soon.

In the meantime, the show has already received an extension for five more weeks due to its popularity, and thereafter it will be airing up till February 2023.

