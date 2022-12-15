With each day passing, season 16 of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss is getting intense. While various tasks keep you hooked to your seats, indulging in the nomination task never gives the viewers a dull moment. Always a cause of drama, the nomination tasks are rarely a pleasant watch. Currently, we are witnessing two distinct groups being formed in the house, and friends in one group target the members of another side during the nomination task. This is exactly what happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss. However, things got intensified, when Soundarya Sharma was given the special power to save three of the nominated contestants. Now, while most of them targeted Ankit Gupta, citing his least involvement in the game, things went nasty with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s reason. But none of it was fruitful, as the actor gets safe eventually.

This all began when Bigg Boss called Ankit onto the podium and his housemates including Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Nimrit, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan nominated him. Citing their reasons to nominate him, Tina said that Ankit’s participation in the show has been the least, despite the actor having been pointed out and warned several times during Weekend Ka Vaar, Nimrit accused him of living ‘under Priyanka’s shadow’.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Nimrit while nominating Ankit said, “He tells others to play their own game but I feel he has just lived under Priyanka’s (Chahar Choudhary) shadow and got saved. You have the least contribution in the house and thanks to Priyanka that you have survived so long.” This reason was obviously not taken well by Ankit, who hit back at her saying, “And thanks to all your friends that you are here and you are able to say all this.”

Nimrit’s group member and co-contestant MC Stan seems to have agreed with Nimrit, as he also claimed that Ankit has been playing under the shadow of others. The rapper said, “You have flipped many times but Sajid Khan sir has always saved you and now Soundarya will save you.” However, Ankit had nothing to worry about, as Soundarya saved him from nominations. Soundarya said to Stan, “Aap zeher pilao, dawa main pila dungi.” Soundarya’s gestures weren’t taken well by the housemates, as Stan pointed out that Ankit is always saved by Priyanka, Soundarya, or Sajid Khan and this was agreed by Shiv.

Witnessing all this, Bigg Boss intervened and said that it was futile for others to reason out as Soundarya had taken her decision to save Ankit, even before the nomination task came to an end. Towards the end of the task, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Sajid Khan were nominated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.