With every passing episode, Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting day by day, thanks to the contestants engaging in some fun activities and interesting tasks, and also their on-and-off relationships besides the controversial statements made in the house. While makers are leaving no stones unturned to lure in more audiences this season, the present situation inside the house is getting heated up with the recent wild-card entries.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss will announce the entry of the ‘Golden Boys’, Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar as wild cards. While the two are expected to raise the entertainment quotient inside the house, a recent promo has provided a glimpse into how the wild card entries will come with a new task which will further lead to an ugly spat between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot.

As per the promo, the housemates will be given a chance to win back the prize money of Rs 25 lakh that they lost previously during a task. It was during this task that Nimrit accused Shalin of making fun of her mental health issues as she loses her cool and was seen yelling at Shalin.

What happened between Nimrit and Shalin?

During the task when Bigg Boss asks the contestants to make a choice between money or one of the contestants being a captain, Sumbul Touqeer chose captaincy which irked a lot of contestants. One of them, Archana Gautam also got into an argument with Sumbul following which Nimrit came out in her support.

However, it was then that Shalin Bhanot intervened and opposed Sumbul and Nimrit. Nimrit decides to confront him to which Shalin mockingly says that she has ‘mental issues’.

Nimrit who has already confessed about dealing with mental health issues loses her cool after his comment and starts breaking down. Almost in a state of panic, she shouts at Shalin while everyone else tries to calm her down.

Well, what happens next will be seen in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16.

