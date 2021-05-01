'Home quarantined for 17 days,' Rubina Dilaik said after revealing her positive coronavirus diagnosis

TV actor Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for COVID-19 . Taking to social media on Saturday, 1 March, the Bigg Boss 14 winner informed fans that she has quarantined herself at home. Looking at the positive side after getting infected, Rubina shared that she will be eligible to donate plasma after recovering from the virus.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested!”

She has asked everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Minutes after her post went viral, her fans and friends from the Bigg Boss house wished her a speedy recovery. Among the many wishes, Aly Goni commented to her post saying, "Ya Allah reham, please, Take care Rubi”.

While Rahul Mahajan wrote: "Get well soon my friend may god bless you with Quick recovery”.

A few days ago, the TV star had urged all her fans to follow the coronavirus guidelines and asked them to stay home. Also, recently, Rubina was in the news when she posted that someone tried to hack her Instagram account.

Rubina is best-known for her work in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year post which she got more fame to her name. She recently appeared in a music video titled Marjaneya, with her husband Abhinav Shukla, while the song was sung by Neha Kakkar.