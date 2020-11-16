Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Shardul Pandit eliminated from Salman Khan-hosted reality show

Shardul Pandit, Kavita Kaushil and Naina Singh were among the three wild card contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

Sunday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar episode saw the eviction of wild card contestant Shardul Pandit. He was nominated for the eviction alongside TV actor Rubina Dilaik.

According to The Indian Express, after Pandit's elimination was revealed, host Salman Khan said that the contestant performed to the fullest in spite of knowing that his mother is ill. Khan assured Pandit that he can reach out for help when needed.

Pandit has acted in several popular TV shows like Bandini, Kuldeepak, and Sidhi Vinayak. He has also worked as a radio jockey. Before participating in the reality show, the actor was in the news for moving back to his hometown Indore after facing a financial crunch due to the pandemic, writes Times of India.

Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Pandit were the three wild card entrants this season.

During his time in the Bigg Boss house Pandit befriended Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and was already acquainted with Pavitra Punia. As he was new to the show, he would fall behind in tasks and even get dominated by other contestants.

Now left to compete are Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Bhasin, Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu.