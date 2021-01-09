Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Pavitra Punia enters house to meet Eijaz Khan
Former contestant Rashami Desai also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to support Vikas Gupta, as per the Weekend Ka Vaar promo
The Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see contestant Eijaz Khan get a surprise visitor in former housemate Pavitra Punia. The official Instagram page of Pavitra shared a clip of the moment with a simple heart emoji.
In the promo, Pavitra is seen visiting the house and Bigg Boss asking everyone to freeze. As Pavitra steps inside the glass box, she can be heard screaming, 'O Khan Sahab' which melts an already emotional Eijaz.
As soon as Bigg Boss says, 'Eijaz release', the actor runs towards Pavitra and they share a cute intimate moment. Eijaz then tells her that she is being missed and he cannot wait to spend time with her. He can also be heard saying that he “dies” to talk about her to everyone.
The promo also shows Eijaz telling Pavitra that he is ready to spend his life with her, to which Pavitra responds that she will always be there.
When asked if she loves him, Pavitra can be seen kissing the contestant through the glass door.
See the post
Colors TV has also shared the promo of Rashami Desai entering the Bigg Boss house to support Vikas Gupta. In the promo, she can be seen telling Vikas that he has been given the tag of mastermind by the public and he has earned it through his efforts.
The actor also calls out Aly and Jasmine and tells them that if Vikas had taken away opportunities from them, they should have spoken up back then and not make an issue out of inside the Bigg Boss house.
She even states that everyone is attacking Vikas on a personal level and tells them to not attack his family as his friends are still there for him.
Ek sachhe dost ki tarah aa kar @TheRashamiDesai ne badhaya @lostboy54 ka hausla, kaha mastermind ka tag janta ne diya hai unhe, jisko woh na bhoolein! Dekhiye #BB14 mein aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before tv on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/tz1XEnwbAW — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2021
