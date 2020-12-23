Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan squabble during a task; see promo

The latest Bigg Boss promo sees Vikas Gupta also mock Arshi Khan's water phobia and call it a drama.

Vikas Gupta, who returned to the Bigg Boss 14 house, has yet again begun to squabble with his fellow contestant Arshi Khan.

The latest promos of the upcoming episode show the two old foes will be at loggerheads with each other once again.

Arshi and Vikas are seen fighting during a task, threatening each other and getting hurt while tussling with a stuffed toy. Vikas also mocks Arshi's water phobia and calls it a drama.

For the unversed, Vikas Gupta was kicked off the show after an altercation between him and Arshi turned nasty and he pushed her into the water. Arshi was seen telling Vikas that he attacks women because he cannot deal with men, adding, a person who does not respect his own parents has to suffer in life. A furious Vikas reacts, "This was a boundary line which you were not supposed to cross but you did."

According to The Times of India, despite being kicked off the show, Vikas got support from host Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss Weekend KaVaar episode. He asked the contestants what would they have had done if they were in Vikas' shoes, adding he would have reacted exactly like Vikas.