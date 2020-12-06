Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan announces Nikki Tamboli's eviction in Weekend Ka Vaar episode

In the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as 'challengers.'

This Sunday's special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan announced that Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from the house. She along with Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin had been nominated for elimination.

Indian Express writes that from the very day since she entered the house, Nikki kept all her fellow housemates on their feet. Her personality and commitment to performing tasks even impressed Bigg Boss veterans aka the 'Toofani Seniors'.

During her stay in the house she formed a strong bond with Jaan Kumar Sanu. While they were initially friends, Jaan soon expressed feelings for her and even tried to kiss her without her consent.

This episode saw Abhinav Shukla answer a call regarding his marriage from a Bigg Boss fan, and assured everyone that he is not getting divorced. "I fell in love with Rubina all over again and we are one unit now," he said, according to Hindustan Times.

When Nikki's eviction was revealed due to low votes, she cried but Salman told her that her leaving the house was a necessary step for the show to continue, and that she had been an integral part of Bigg Boss. "You’d have won if I would have been in there with you. I had great fun working and spending time with you," he told Nikki.

The episode also saw Vikas Gupta enter the house as a "challenger" and was given five tasks to complete by Wednesday by Salman. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was the second challenger.

Salman also told the contestants that they will soon be joined by former contestants, who won't be like the challengers, but will compete with them to win the ultimate prize.