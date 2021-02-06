Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan reprimands Rakhi Sawant, asks her to leave house

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is seen reprimanding Rakhi Sawant for her 'character assassination' of other housemates in the promo.

Salman Khan has lost his cool with respect to Rakhi Sawant’s antics inside the house of Bigg Boss. In the promo released for the upcoming episode, the host can be seen expressing his disappointment with the actor.

Salman seemed angry with Rakhi and her vision of what is ‘entertainment’. He even went on to ask Rakhi to quit the house if she planned to continue on her path. The host was seen asking Bigg Boss to open the doors so that Rakhi can walk out. All the members were taken aback when the doors actually opened up. Whether Rakhi will mend her ways or leave the show is going to be revealed in the next episode.

The promo of Weekend ka Vaar released by the official Instagram handle of Colors saw Salman scolding Rakhi for assassinating the characters of her fellow housemates.

“Maine hamesha aapko support kiya hai. Lekin agar yeh entertainment hai, toh humko yeh entertainment chahiye hi nahi. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti, toh aap yeh show chod ke jaa sakti hai. Darwaza Khol Dijiye [I’ve always supported you. But if this is entertainment for you, then we do not need such entertainment. If you cannot stop yourself from crossing the line, then please leave the show],” Salman further said.

However, Salman was angry with other members as well. Another promo released shows that Salman is scolding Nikki Tamboli for using the term ‘Lokhandwala’ in a bad context against Rakhi.

“Lokhandwala, tum kaha se Chand se aye ho? [What is Lokhandwala? Have you come from the moon?]” the superstar was heard as saying.

The promo for today’s episode also captured other members’ reaction to the fuming Salman. Some members tried to apologise but the host shouted at them to shut up.

The past week has seen Rakhi picking up fights with various housemates. She had her tiff with Abhinav Shukla and later with Abhinav’s wife and fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik. Also, in a separate fight, she engaged in a tussle with Nikki.