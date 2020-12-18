Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan get involved in ugly brawl; Rakhi Sawant takes jibe at Manu Punjabi
In the promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss season 14, Rakhi Sawant is seen commenting on Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli's friendship.
The upcoming episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality television show Bigg Boss 14 will see Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan at loggerheads with each other. The same episode will also see Rakhi Sawant taunting Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli over their fake love story in the house.
Here's the promo video
.@rahulvaidya23 aur @KhanEijaz ke beech phir hua mahaul garam! 🔥 Who do you think is right?
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 18, 2020
In the clip, one can see Eizaj telling something to Rahul to which the latter replies by asking him to shut up. To this, an irate Eijaz Khan can be seen saying, "Kya chup reh, seedha baat kar (what shut up, speak properly", following which their verbal tiff quickly escalates and a voiceover is heard saying that the rivalry between the two is quickly escalating in the game. One can see Manu Punjabi coming in between the two to try and dissuade the rising tension. Meanwhile, a separate promo shows a fight between Rakhi Sawant and Manu Punjabi along with Nikki Tamboli, when Rakhi questions the relationship they share in the house. In the clip, Rakhi can be seen questioning the proximity between the two stars which soon escalates into a full-on fight between the three. Manu Punjabi can be seen confronting Rakhi for using such dirty language in the house. Check out the clip here
Ghar mein macha bawaal jab #RakhiSawant ne uthaaye @nikkitamboli aur @manupunjabim3 ki dosti par sawaal!
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 18, 2020
