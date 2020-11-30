Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia's eviction announced on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Paivtra Punia was nominated for eviction along with Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan.

In Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia was eliminated after receiving least amount of audience votes. She was nominated for eviction along with Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan.

Before the name of the eliminated contestant was announced, Bigg Boss told every housemate to kick a ball with a picture of the person they wanted to seen gone. However, later it was revealed that they will be asked to leave the house solely on the basis of audience votes, writes Hindustan Times.

Pavitra entered the entertainment industry after a stint on MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla 3. She was then seen in TV shows like Love U Zindagi, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, and Baal Veer.

Prior to her exiting the house, the Weekend Ka Vaar segment saw Salman Khan notify that there will be a finale at the end of next week, but the season will not come to an end and continue with new curveballs thrown the contestants' way.

The episode featured many guest appearances from Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronit Biswas, Rubina's co-actor and Bigg Boss 8 participant Kamya Panjabi, Eijaz's friend Sandeep Sikand, and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee as panelists to interrogate contestants on the events and controversies in the house.

Singers Neha and Tony Kakkar took the Bigg Boss stage to promote their new single 'Shona Shona', featuring Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. They even entered the house with the purpose of "finding a bride" for Tony. Pavitra, Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli were selected as the top three ideal candidates, and had to battle it out to be the chosen one. Eventually Jasmin won and she even exchanged garlands with Tony.

Here is a clip

In the upcoming episodes, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Singh and Manu Punjabi are expected to enter the house as "challengers".