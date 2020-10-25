Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh to enter reality show as wild card contestants

Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh will compete for the Bigg Boss winning trophy with Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Eijaz Khan.

Television actors Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Salman Khan. Colors TV had shared promos of the two joining the reality show.

Kaushik and Singh will compete for the Bigg Boss winning trophy with Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Eijaz Khan. Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal were evicted in the previous episodes.

Kaushik is best knowing for playing Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in Sab TV's comedy sitcom FIR. She has worked in many popular shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kutumb, Kumkum - Ek Pyaar ka Bandhan, CID, Ghar Ke Sapna, Kesar, and Dr Bhanumati on Duty.

The actor has been a part of reality TV shows like Nach Baliye 3 in 2008, where she teamed up with her then-boyfriend Karan Singh Grover. The was then a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015, which saw her storm out of the show's finale after she became the subject of guests Comedy Nights Bachao team's jokes, writes The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Singh was most recently seen in ZEE TV's Kumkum Bhagya with Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. In 2017, she won Splitsvilla X along with Baseer Ali. Singh was also a finalist on Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty-judged 2018 show India’s Next Superstars.