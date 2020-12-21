Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah eliminated from reality show; Vikas Gupta to re-enter house

Vikas Gupta is expected to re-enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, he told his fans in an Instagram Live video recently.

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, host had already readied the housemates for an eviction on Sunday. Kashmera Shah, who had entered the house as a challengers, was asked to exit the show. She was nominated alongside Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

The Indian Express notes that Kashmera, who had previously been on Bigg Boss in 2006, seemed like one of the stronger contenders this season. Over the course of her stay, she maintained a distant yet cordial relationship with every housemate except Nikki Tamboli, with whom she has had multiple altercations.

She had joined the Bigg Boss race once again with other former contestants Rakhi Sawant, Arshi, Rahul Mahajan, Manu and Vikas Gupta on 6 December.

Now left to compete for the show's trophy are Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki, and the challengers.

Times of India writes that before exiting the show for good, Salman enquired why she ended up getting evicted again. Kashmera said that perhaps she is not as entertaining as Rakhi, or a troublemaker like Arshi. Kashmera also said that she would pray for the welfare of the housemates while she is out, and advised Arshi to listen to Salman's input on her behaviour.

Vikas revealed that he will re-enter the house due to multiple requests from viewers. In an Instagram live video, he promised his fans that he will win Bigg Boss 14, "It is not my desire but a need this time, I will do well, no matter what."