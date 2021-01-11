Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's eviction announced on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni were nominated for eliminations this week by Bigg Boss.

In Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan called out contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for their 'elitist' behaviour attitude.

Salman began the episode by asking contestants to weigh in on the 'false narratives' task. He questioned why Rubina has been using the term 'false narrative' against Eijaz. When Rubina explains, Abhinav interrupts. An irritated Salman asks Abhinav to stay out of the conversation and to not be her 'mouthpiece.'

The host further interrogated Rubina and Abhinav who according to him, make statements and they declare it as their point of view, but when others such as Eijaz takes a stand for Rakhi, they say he is creating a false narrative. Salman added that Rubina and Abhinav treat themselves as superior to others. He also called out the housemates for behaving and treating Rakhi differently in the Bigg Boss house.

To prove his point, when Nikki Tamboli refused to clean and make Rakhi's bed, Salman entered the house to make her bed. After cleaning Rakhi's bed, before exiting the house, Salman told housemates, "No work is small. If you were asked to do the same thing in a film or a series, you will give an amazing performance," writes The Indian Express.

This week there was no nomination task since Bigg Boss punished Rubina, Abhinav, Aly and Jasmin for discussing nominations and nominated them directly. After Jasmin’s exit, the contestants fighting for Bigg Boss 14 trophy include Eijaz, Vikas, Arshi, Rakhi, Rahul, Sonali, Aly, Abhinav and Rubina.

After her elimination, Jasmin thanked her fans for their support in an Instagram post.

Check out her post here

Check out the Bigg Boss previews here