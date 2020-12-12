Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan refuses to talk to Arshi Khan in upcoming episode

As per Bigg Boss 14's new promo video, Arshi Khan's joke didn't go down well with Salman Khan and he suggested the two stop talking altogether

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday, 12 December, will see host Salman Khan losing his cool over contestant Arshi Khan, who recently entered the house as a challenger.

As per the promo released on Twitter, Arshi can be seen saying, “Mujhe pata tha aap aayenge aur mujhe zillat ke laddu khilwake hi rahenge (I knew you will come and insult me).” Despite calling it a joke, Salman can be seen taking offense to her comments and stating that it would be better if he stops conversing with her altogether.

Colors TV originally tweeted the promo, writing, "@Arshikofficial_ ko pada @BeingSalmanKhan se mazaak bhaari".

See the post

A separate promo shows contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik come face-to-face with evicted contestant Kavita and her husband Ronit Biswas causing a war-of-words between the two.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a now-defunct video shows Rohit claiming Kavita had told him about Abhinav and Rubina's past and why their relationship turned sour. As per the report, Kavita said Abhinav had sent her several 'violent' messages. She even threatened to complain to the police if Abhinav did not stop. Abhinav apparently went on to add that he would love to see those messages and deal with them legally.

The report adds that Abhinav then went on to accuse Kavita of threatening Rubina, adding that if someone physically threatens his wife, he will not sit there and just watch, to which Ronit replied that neither would he. According to the report, Salman lost his cool and stated that the couples have turned the show into a mockery and that it has become dirty.