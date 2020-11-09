Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh evicted from Salman Khan-hosted reality show
After Naina Singh's eviction, Kavita Kaushik re-entered the Bigg Boss house by popular demand.
Wild card contestant Naina Singh was evicted from the Bigg Boss house during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. She was nominated alongside Rahul Vaidya and another wild card contestant Shardul Pandit.
In her place, Kavita Kaushik re-entered the race after facing elimination last week due to a fight with Eijaz Khan, writes Times of India. The FIR actor returned due to popular demand.
The outlet notes that during Singh's stay in the reality show, Singh had been unable to grab eyeballs or stir the audience's attention. Her lack of participation was an an issue that even host Khan pointed out.
Singh, who has starred in popular TV shows like ZEE TV's Kumkum Bhagya with Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, had entered Bigg Boss 14 recently.
I don’t want to blow my own trumpet. I want to just prove to the world that entertainment is not only about fights. There’s no fun, masti or friendship in the house, and I want to bring that back. Personally, I can never bear boredom, and hence I will make sure everyone is having fun and are happy around me, Singh had told The Indian Express before joining her Bigg Boss housemates.
In 2017, she won Splitsvilla X along with Baseer Ali. Singh was also a finalist on Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty-judged 2018 show India’s Next Superstars.
Now, Kaushik along with Khan, Vaidya, and Pandit, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Aly Goni will compete for the Bigg Boss trophy.
