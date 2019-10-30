Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala to enter as a wild card contestant in Salman Khan's reality show; see promo

Shefali Jariwala, better known for her hit remix number 'Kanta Laga', is the fourth wild card entrant into the Bigg Boss house. The channel has made her entry official in a new promo featuring her grooving to her popular number.

In the preview teaser, Shefali shares there are two distinct groups in the house, further warning that these dynamics will change in another week.

Check out the announcement here

Apart from Shefali Jariwala, columnist and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau have been confirmed as the wild cards, reports The Indian Express.

Shefali has also been a contestant of dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 5 with husband Parag Tyagi. She also had a cameo appearance in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Recently, Shefali Jariwala was also seen in ALTBalaji web series opposite Shreyas Talpade.

This week, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaz were declared safe, leaving Mahira, Siddhartha Dey and Arti Singh in danger. The trio were called to come inside the activity area, where each contestant was given the opportunity to speak about their experiences inside the house. Arti was declared safe, and she headed back inside the house. Siddhartha Dey was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, leaving Rashami in tears.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 17:12:41 IST