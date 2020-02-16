Bigg Boss 13 finale highlights: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz present dramatic dance performances; Rohit Shetty hosts final task

Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality showBigg Boss 13 had its finale on 15 February. This year, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Aarti Singh are amongst the finalists. The concluding episode witnessed a few entertaining performances from the host and the contestants. It also saw a nail-biting finale that pitted Sidharth opposite Asim which resulted in the former winning the title of Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz, who was known for her closeness to Sidharth, was the second runners up while Rashami came fourth. Paras, hailed as a gamer on "Bigg Boss", was the first to leave the house during the finale as he took Rs 10 lakh prize money that the show offered the six finalists.

Here are some of the highlights from the finale here:

Asim and Sidharth present a dramatic performance

Sidharth and Asim's rivalry throughout the season was one of the biggest talking points of the show and many fans expected the final competition to be between them. To encapsulate the same, the duo presented a dramatic dance performance during the finale.

Sidharth and Rashami showcased their love-and hate relationship in the show in the form of a dance sequence. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars performed to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's popular song 'Ang Laga De'. The act was a representation of their reel and real life equation.

Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif extended their support to Shehnaaz

Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif entered the Bigg Boss house with dhol and sweets and danced with the top five contestants before the winner was announced by Salman. Salman performs to some of his classic hits The Dabangg actor performed to his some of his classic hits like 'Munna Badnam Hua', 'Swag Se Swagat' and 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'. Here's a glimpse of Salman's performance here:

Comedian Sunil Grover entertains the audience

Sunil Grover took potshots at Bigg Boss and the contestants as he dressed up as US President Donald Trump, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. His final take was as Salman himself, writes Hindustan Times.

Rohit Shetty gives a final task to the final four finalists Filmmaker Rohit Shetty gives a task to Shehnaaz, Asim, Sidharth and Rashami. Shehnaaz refuses to do the task that requires her to place her head in a box filled with rats. A Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant volunteers to participate in the task on her behalf. Sidharth performs the task successfully.

Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti Singh perform together

Shehnaaz and Sidharth dance to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song 'Channa Mereya'. Arti Singh also joined them on the dance floor.

Feb 16, 2020 10:49:49 IST