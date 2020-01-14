Bigg Boss 13 Day 98 highlights: Shehnaz, Sidharth resolve differences; Hina Khan introduces 'Elite Club'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss started from where things were left off in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. According to reports, Salman Khan got into a tiff with Shehnaz, who refused to come out in the garden area and join the celebrations with Salman and the rest of the housemates.

Shehnaz went up to Salman to explain to him she wanted to leave the Bigg Boss house but Salman scolded her, saying, "Badtameezi ki jagah nahi hai iss ghar mein" (there is no place for misbehaviour in this house).

After this, Shehnaz broke down, and apologised to Salman. Salman joked with her, dragging her suitcases outside the house. He then announced none of the participants would be eliminated this week so the votes of this week will be added to those of next week for the eviction process. In a chat with Salman, Shehnaz opened up on her feeling ignored by Sidharth Shukla. Salman explained to her she should not behave immaturely, and that her disposition should "command" respect, not "demand" it.

The next day, Madhurima, Shefali, and Arti had a major fallout. Arti and Shefali asked Madhurima to wash the utensils as they wanted to make snacks for the housemates. Madhurima refused, saying she would not be the only one who has to ascribe to her duties, as there are no captains in the house as of now. In another segment, Shehnaz was shown apologising to Sidharth for her "immature" behaviour. She confessed she loves Sidharth, and the duo resolved their differences.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced a new aspect of the show called the 'Elite Club'. Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan entered the house, and was asked to decide which contestant should be made a part of the Elite Club.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 09:51:08 IST