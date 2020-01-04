Bigg Boss 13 Day 88 highlights: Sidharth, Paras, Shehnaz, Mahira get involved in emotional showdowns

The Friday s episode of Bigg Boss 13 was full of confrontations and tiffs amidst contestants.

As per reports, the day began with Paras discussing Shehnaz's issues with Mahira. Shehnaz said she deliberately stays away from Paras and Mahira since she knows the two are close to each other, and that is why she had stopped expecting things from Paras. On his part, Paras tried explaining the fact that Mahira had no problem with Shehnaz, and wanted the two to be friends. Sidharth continued pulling Shehnaz's leg, saying she wanted to marry Paras, and that is why she was possessive of her.

Back in the kitchen, Asim, Arti and Shefali Jariwala had a discussion about rotis. After Asim informed the cooking team everyone wanted to have it, Mahira lost her cool, and said that she did not want to see even one roti going to waste. A heated debate ensued after when Paras said the extra cooking led to wastage of food. Mahira got irked with the discussion, and left the kitchen to sit in the bathroom area.

When Paras came to console her, she got further irritated. In between the banter, things suddenly became serious when Mahira slapped Paras. Livid, Paras told her he preferred to maintain a safe distance from girls who slap guys since he himself was averse to violence. He lashed out at Mahira saying the two were better off on their own, and he did not want to associate with her anymore. When she realised her mistake, Mahira apologised to Paras, and said that she would never behave in this way again.

Shehnaz also confronted Siddharth about his reticent behaviour, and the latter told her he was upset she had told Paras Sidharth stopped Shehnaz from socialising with other housemates. Shehnaz tried to explain to him that on many occasions, he had stopped her from talking to Rashami and the others. Sidharth reiterated he did that with the best interests at heart since he felt they always use Shehnaz, and forget about her when needed.

Later at night, when Sidharth, Paras, Shefali Jariwala, and Mahira were chatting, Shehnaz came to the hall, and asked Sidharth to come in and sleep for the night. After he refused, Shehnaz started tugging at his shirt indulgently but Sidharth would not budge.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 09:59:39 IST