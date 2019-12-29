Bigg Boss 13 Day 84 highlights: Rohit Shetty tries to patch things between Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 on 28 December saw filmmaker Rohit Shetty trying to broker peace between the two main warring inmates - Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Fights over meals and ration continued with inmates blaming the current captain of the house, Shehnaaz Gill. Vishal Aditya Singh complains to her about the bathroom being dirty and she begins to clean it herself. Shehnaaz blames Asim for not doing his bedroom duty and assigns him the bathroom duty instead which he refuses to do stating that his back is injured. Asim complains and asks Shehnaaz to give Sidharth more duties because he feels that she is giving him leeway. Sidharth overhears this and begins an argument with him for dragging him into the conversation. With housemates constantly at war and showcasing a rigid attitude, Shehnaaz is seen struggling to prove her captaincy.

To everyone's surprise, Shetty made an entry inside the house. He abruptly enters from the captain's room and requests the other housemates to wait inside while he speaks to Sidharth and Asim about their ongoing tussle. He tries to make them understand that their behaviour is not looking good on screen. He also clarifies that the makers are not partial towards anyone and proves his points through various examples. Much to everyone's shock, the two called it a truce and hug one another.

To lighten the mood and spread festive cheer among housemates, Rohit played a Santa Claus game. He had Christmas gifts and said that the winners of the game would get them. Gifts had been sent by family members of the inmates. He divided the inmates into two teams Simmba and Singham. Rohit then calls Shehnaaz and introduces her as the casting director and asks her to pick a hero, heroine, comedian, villain and supporting actor from the housemates. He later conducts three rounds wherein he makes the housemates sing, dance and enact various situations.

Sidharth and Asim who received their family pictures as gifts, got emotional seeing their parents. Sidharth also received a a hand-written letter from his mother, which completely overwhelmed him and he was soon seen crying.

Weekend episode mein lagane entertainment ka tadka, aaye hai #RohitShetty aur unhone gharwalon ke sath kheli ek mazzedaar game!

Dekhiye yeh sab aaj raat 9 baje only on #BiggBoss. Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WyBelvZNjf — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 28, 2019

Updated Date: Dec 29, 2019 11:10:34 IST