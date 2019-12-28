Bigg Boss 13 Day 83 highlights: Shehnaz Gill, Madhurima get involved in major fight over house duties

Friday's episode on Bigg Boss 13 began on rather bizarre note, when Vishal and Madhurima both claimed that they felt a supernatural female presence in the house. As per reports, Vishal woke up the other housemates in the dead of the night to voice his discomfort. After having a brief discussion, everyone went off to sleep.

The next day, Shehnaz began her morning by ensuring that everyone wakes up on time. Madhurima proved to be a tough nut, and refused to abie by any of captain Shehnaz's rules. Bigg Boss rang the cuckoo alarm multiple times for Madhurima and that aggravated more fight between the two women. After a while, Madhurima declared that she refused to do her duty of washing the dishes. Rashami, Arhaan and Asim could also be seen sleeping through the day.

When matters got out of hand, Shehnaz threatened Madhurima by telling her that she would confiscate her makeup kit if the latter did not agree to do her chores. Madhurima's decision to not wash the dishes was criticised by her own group-mates Vishal and Arhaan.

Bigg Boss later asked the contestants to ready themselves for a special task where Rashami, Shefali Bagga, Mahira, and Shehnaz were asked to walk the ramp, while Sidharth and Asim would be the judges, and Paras, the host.

After a very entertaining bit by Shehnaz, both judges decide to make her the winner.

Updated Date: Dec 28, 2019 10:39:43 IST