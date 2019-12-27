Bigg Boss 13 Day 82 highlights: Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra get emotional on receiving homemade food

Maintaining the Christmas spirit, the Bigg Boss 13 house witnessed emotional moments where contestants sacrificed their beloved items for the week's captaincy task. As per reports, the episode's highlight was when Bigg Boss announced, that as a special Christmas gift, contestants, who won the special task earlier, will receive homemade food from Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas. This news excited the ones scheduled to receive the food items. Paras, who was very emotional during the news, referred to the Dabbawalas as their Santa for Christmas.

After a while, Bigg Boss also said that the team members who have won will also enjoy the privileges of another special power. When the food items came, all contestants decided to forget their differences and enjoy the meal together.

Asim was relieved of his duties as a house captain at the end of his term. After this, Bigg Boss announced a special captaincy task, which required Vishal and Shehnaz to read out instructions to contestants chosen for sacrificing one beloved item for their respective candidates for captain. While Rashami was asked to destroy the photos and frames brought that she got from home, Asim was asked to give up his favourite gym belt for the task. Both Asim and Rashami made the sacrifices for Shehnaz and Vishal respectively.

Next, it was Mahira and Arti's turn. Arti was asked to shred her mother's letter, which in fact, she had received during one of Bigg Boss' earlier tasks. Mahira, much like Rashami, was asked to destroy her family photos. Both Mahira and Arti refused to do it. Paras was then asked to give his favourite pair of yellow shoes, which after a brief period of hesitation, he agreed to give up for Shehnaz. Sidharth also cut up his favourite personal towel and destroy it, for Shehnaz's sake in the task.

By the end of it, Shehnaz was declared the house captain.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 08:51:05 IST