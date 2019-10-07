Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 highlights: Salman Khan calls Abu Malik 'Dhinchak Pooja'; Hina Khan makes appearance

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan made his entry on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode to his song, 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'. He then talks about how the chat he had with the contestants the last time may have affected them and takes the audience to a conversation between Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhatacharjee and Paras Chhabra. She confides in them that she may have been under the influence of Rashami Desai. Salman reminds the viewers that Season 13 will see its first finale in just three weeks.

The contestants and Salman interact with each other through a video call, where the host jokes with them. He tells Abu Malik that he has been wanting to hear him sing. Abu obliges and performs a song, after which Salman calls him Dhinchak Pooja. He also calls Paras Chhabara a 'sanskari playboy'.

Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga receives four warning letters and two love letters from her fellow housemates.

Here is a clip from the episode.

The contestants are asked to wear balloon hairbands or 'galatfaimi ke gubbare' (translates to balloons of misconceptions). The task demands each one of them to break any incorrect notions that their housemates have about themselves. Paras tells Asim Riaz that showing off his body won't attract anyone to him while Shenaaz calls out Mahira Sharma for her arrogance.

Here is a clip from the task.

Sidharth Shukla and Siddharth Dey fight it out in Sultani Akhada, where they have to explain why they should be the winners of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth wins both the rounds.

Salman invites former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Hina Khan on the show. Hina says that she would have been close to Sidharth had she been a contestant this time around. The makers show her some unseen footage so that she can give her opinion on the current housemates. She is of the view that Paras, Sidharth, Aarti and Shefali are strong contenders.

Hina introduces a BB Dil ka supermarket, where the contestants can choose one thing of their liking but have to sacrifice something in return. Most contestants, besides Devoleena and Paras, choose talking to their family over food.

To the contestants' relief, Salman informs them that everyone is safe from elimination this week.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 09:56:31 IST