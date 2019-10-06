Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 highlights: Salman Khan criticises Aarti's performance, questions Devoleena's selection as Queen

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episide, observed that after a week of spending time in the house, the contestants had become quite "comfortable." He explained that the makers had decided to keep voting lines closed so that everyone gets a chance to settle in.

He then went on to announce the names nominated for elimination — Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur. Salman pointed out that none of them were aware that no one would be leaving the house this time.

While interacting with the housemates, Salman said that he was disappointed the most by Aarti Singh. He told her that while she stood up for herself initially, she started taking a passive stance later. Aarti said that by revealing her true self, she did not want to be a target.

Salman introduced a connection kursi (chair) and a kaal kursi. While the first one is for those, who have developed a special connection, the other one is for that one person, who can possibly create an obstacle for the bond. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill were voted by everyone as the strongest pair, while Mahira Sharma was selected as their adversary.

Another interesting aspect was added to Bigg Boss 13 when Salman said that every contestant had to stand under a shower of mud and other substances, and answer a question. If the answer did not match with the majority's, there would be a penalty.

Aarti went first and was asked whether Siddharth Dey was completely honest. Aarti said yes, while the housemates had a different answer. Aarti was showered with flour. Siddharth, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz were also asked to endure this task.

Finally, Salman discussed the luxury budget task, which Bigg Boss had to cancel. He questioned each contestant about their choice of queen and whether Devoleena really deserved the position. He said in an attempt to outdo each other, they had lost focus of the task's real purpose.

Here is a glimpse from the episode.

The episode ended with Salman leaving everyone to wonder, who will be eliminated this week.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 10:26:12 IST