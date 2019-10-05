Bigg Boss 13 Day 6 highlights: Siddharth gets into verbal brawl with Rashami; Koena opens up on past love life

Bigg Boss Season 13 has had quite an eventful first week, with constant changing equations, friendships turning sour, and the first set of nominations, that took place in two halves. Below are some of the highlights of Day 6 from Bigg Boss house.

Rashami Desai calls Siddharth Dey a well-known writer in the industry, to which Devoleena agrees as well. However, things do not go right for Siddhath as he accuses her of being sarcastic. However, Rashami continues being polite, and says she meant what she said. Rashami then explains she will not talk to him anymore, and walks out of the room.

Koena Mitra calls out Siddharth for his rude behaviour with Rashami and Devoleena. However, after a few minutes, the discussion gets aggressive when Siddharth starts arguing with even her.

Siddharth later talks to the camera in the washroom and puts his stance about the entire situation, and requests Bigg Boss to send him out. While he is at it, he says, 'I wonder how they are the good daughter-in-laws on screen,' pointing out his equation with Rashami and Devoleena.

Koena also opens up on a past relationship, labeling it as her worst while Dalljiet shares stories about her love life. Koena reveals how things went drain with her former boyfriend, who became too possessive about her. She also adds one fine day, he locked her inside the bathroom of her own house as he did not want her to leave for work.

Shehnaaz Gill questions Mahira Sharma about her relationship with Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz and Mahira then fight over who is closer to Paras. And finally, it ends with Paras announcing he would choose Shehnaz over Mahira, if need be.

Towards the end, Bigg Boss announces the girls must give their black rings to the boys, in turn each choosing one name of a male contestant that will be nominated this week. While Mahira and Dillnaz gave it to Abu Malik, Asim got it from Shehnaz, Rashami, and Devoleena. Koena gave her black ring to Sidharth Dey while Sheflai Bagga gave it to Sidharth Shukla, reports Hindustan Times.

Host Salman Khan will arrive on Saturday to interact with the housemates and announce names of those inmates who are safe this week.

