Bigg Boss 13 Day 56 highlights: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla's cordial behaviour surprises housemates

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with the song 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu Hai' and the contestants were seen enjoying the morning routine. As per reports, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra shared a light moment with Shenaz Gill as the two kept teasing her. When she called herself 'characterless', the two began schooling her about not using such words nonchalantly. Shehnaz tried calming the situation by putting the onus on her poor English-speaking skills and tried joking about it.

Later in the day, Shehnaz became curious about the sudden change in the dynamic between Rashami Desai and Sidharth when the two were talking to each other with love and respect. Shehnaz asked the other housemates if anything was cooking amidst them.

When Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz began teasing the two by singing 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan', both Rashami and Sidharth politely asked them to give them some personal space.

Later, Bigg Boss told the housemates to nominate two people for the 'jail punishment.' After multiple heated discussions and a debatable consensus, Paras and Asim were named. However, Bigg Boss introduced a twist at the last moment, declaring that Paras and Asim would have to do all the household chores (even the ones assigned to other housemates) till Bigg Boss' next orders.

After a while, Asim and Sidharth got into a massive fight when the former accused Sidharth of being partial towards Paras while monitoring the duties.

Arti and Sidharth also had a major altercation when Sidharth lashed out at Hindustani Bhau, asking him not to enter the captain's room without permission and steal the food that his team rightfully received after the luxury budget task.

By the end of the day, Bigg Boss introduced the housemates to 'The Poker Star Game' and everyone seemed quite excited about it.

Check out posts from Bigg Boss 13

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 09:37:27 IST