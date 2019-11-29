Bigg Boss 13 Day 55 highlights: Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz get personal in another ugly spat

The Thursday episode on Bigg Boss 13 saw the introduction of the luxury budget task this week. As per reports, the housemates were divided into two teams. Team A had Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill, Aarti Singh, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee while Team B consisted of Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurrana, and Rashami Desai.

Two members from each team had to create the word 'Luxury Budget' with the letters they could manage to collect, while the other two would have to stand on guard near the placement area.

While the contestants waited for the alphabets to reach them — Sidharth and Paras on one side, and Vikas and Asim on the other — they began getting slightly hyper in anticipation, and shoved each other.

When the first lot of letters dropped, the boys started getting physically violent, and tried snatching it from each other. The brawl led to Asim and Sidharth getting bruised. When Asim and Shefali exchanged places, the former tried snatching the letter frame from Paras' hands. Paras, on his part, accused Shefali of pinching him and playing the woman card. Shefali also lashed out, and got upset since she was being put in a spot. The game started getting so intense the contestants ended up breaking all the letters.

Sidharth and Asim also went for each other, and blamed one another for cheating in the task and getting aggressive. Later, Sidharth's team won the task since his team had comparatively more letters. They even won all the food items as prize.

On a lighter note, Asim and Himanshi were seen talking to each other. Asim (with Rashami's help) even made a heart-shaped sugar parantha for Himanshi. During their chat, Himanshi tried explaining to Asim he ought to resolve differences between him and Shefali. Though Asim was initially reluctant, he did walk up to Shefali and apologised, and she accepted his truce.

Paras and Asim also got involved in an ugly spat later on. Himanshi and Shefali commented Asim was not at fault for this, and Mahira and Paras had the bad habit of always interfering when others have a fight. Asim and Paras got very serious and started pulling personal references against each other, and discussing private lives outside the house. While Mahira schooled Paras to stay quiet, the latter was in no mood to listen, and went on fighting.

Check out posts from Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 09:21:55 IST