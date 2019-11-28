Bigg Boss 13 Day 54 highlights: Sidharth Shukla unanimously selected as captain after BB College task

The Bigg Boss 13 house woke up to 'Masti Ki Pathshala' from Rang De Basanti on its 54th day. As per reports, the housemates were all in a good mood, and presented their funny sides by joking around with friends. Shehnaz and Sidharth were seen in the most enjoyable of moods as they kept on teasing each other.

The afternoon brought in the BB College task, where the housemates resumed their work from the previous day. This time around, the teachers were asked to conduct lectures on different subjects as compared to what they taught on the previous day. Sidharth, who was taking dance lessons, was now asked to teach Chemistry. Asim and Shefali, on the other hand, were seen going over to the locker rooms frequently in order to protect their apples.

Paras and Vishal tried convincing Asim to return Vishal's apple but Asim denied, and said that if they really wanted it back, they could try to retrieve it from him. Hindustani Bhau got into a brawl with Vishal even before he could manage to take his first lesson of the day. The fight got so intense that Sidharth had to intervene, and ask Bhau to calm down.

After Bhau completed his lecture, Paras grabbed the apple from his hands even before he could present it to his favourite student, and made a run for the locker room. Later, Mahira and Shefali got engaged in an ugly argument where the two started squabbling over Asim's behaviour during the task, and started criticising each other. Vishal tried playing the mediator but Mahira lashed out at him saying he was supporting Shefali, and not her.

Himanshi was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for her inefficiency as the house captain. Bigg Boss asked her to submit her badge immediately, and relieved her of her duties. She was asked to keep the keys to the captain's room in the garden area.

Devoleena was also indirectly criticised for stealing food from the locker placed in the garden area. After this, Paras began teasing Himanshi about her captaincy duties, and she warned him to stay within limits. Shefali also supported Himanshi, and got into a verbal fight with Paras.

At the end of the BB College task, Sidharth, Vishal, and Paras were declared contenders for the captain's post. The housemates were asked to make a collective decision to nominate a person for the job. After a brief discussion, Sidharth was declared the house captain.

