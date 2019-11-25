Bigg Boss 13 Day 51 highlights: Rannvijay Singha hosts a task; Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh safe from eviction

Salman Khan returns to host another Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 on 24 November. Salman begins with running through the highlights of Saturday night's episode, including a heated discussion between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. He then meets the contestants and reveals Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh received the same number of votes for eviction but says they should stay till the episode ends.

Salman then introduces a new task which he calls Galatfemi Ke Gubbare. Mahira Sharma burst Shefali Jariwala's balloon for commenting on her lips, while Sidharth burst Asim's to clarify that he never tried to put Asim down in front of others.

The contestants' family members and friends are invited to the show's sets. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij come to support Sidharth and Rashami Desai. Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri and Asim's brother Umar Riaz also made an appearance on the Weekend ka Vaar episode. Jay says that Sidharth is being his true self on the show, while Mahhi says Rashami has not performed as expected. Parad and Umar criticise Paras for not playing fairly, something even Salman agrees with.

After this segment, Salman invites Rannvijay Singha onstage for a task called Bigg Boss Ke Sitare. Rannvijay even jokes about campaigning to have biryani as an emoji. For the task, the contestants are asked to select the housemate they think should not be in the show. The ones who remain — Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali, Siddharth, Arti, Asim, Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh — are declared Bigg Boss Ke Sitare. The winners also get a biryani treat.

Rannvijay at the Bigg Boss house

Here's a clip of the segment

Salman introduces another task where he plays a statement and each person had to guess who had said the same. Following the guess, they have to spray foam on that person's face.

A still from the task

Salman tells Shefali how someone said they do not like the way she sits with Asim. Shefali says the person who passed this remark must be Paras. Sidharth is told that if there is someone who does not agree with his opinion, he believes that person is wrong. Sidharth correctly guesses that Arti had made this statement.

Salman ends the episode on a positive note, telling Devoleena and Arti that they would not be leaving the house after all.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 10:33:17 IST