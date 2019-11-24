Bigg Boss 13 Day 50 highlights: Salman Khan schools Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz; Khesari Lal Yadav faces eviction

After a terse week at the Bigg Boss house, host Salman Khan returned for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday to present his viewpoints. Khan entered the stage on 'Tap Tap Tapori' and seemed a little more upset than usual. He began the episode by expressing his disappointment over the contestants’ behaviour over the past week.

He talked about Sidharth Shukla's temper, Asim Riaz's inappropriate behaviour, silly fights among contestants and proceeded to school them on how Bigg Boss is quite a big platform to showcase one's true personality.

Khan then directed his comments towards Shefali Jariwala's captaincy, calling her decisions 'unfair', which other contestants respond in affirmative. Shefali got an earful for being a biased ‘sanchalak’. In her defence, Shefali said that she had no personal interest in anyone becoming a captain and clarified that there was no favouritism in her decision.

Salman further called Shukla and Riaz to the 'khatgahara' and criticized them for fighting over a fruit. He asked the housemates to give their perspective of the fight and try to come to a conclusion. Both Shukla and Riaz explained their sides of the story, while the Dabangg actor told them that they should consider reinstating their bond.

This week, the eviction happened a day before Weekend Ka Vaar. In Friday’s episode, the contestants were asked to take the name of one of the nominated contestants who they thought was a misfit for the show. Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Khesari Lal Yadav were nominated for eviction this week.

Since most of them took Khesari’s name, he was evicted from the house.

