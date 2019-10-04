Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 highlights: Shefali Bagga quashes Devoleena Bhattacharjee's chances to be Queen of house

The luxury budget task continued through episode 4, and saw Bigg Boss switch teams. Those who were doctors initially, were now the patients. Sidharth Shukla and Koena Mitra chose Shenaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma as their patients. They were unable to win the task, where they had to be tortured in different ways.

Shefali Bagga admitted her cornering Arti Singh was a part of the task, and interrogating her about her relationship with Sidharth was just a part of the game. However, Arti did not buy her explanation. After the task ended, housemates were asked to nominate one contestant to be the Queen. The Queen not only rules the house but also has special privileges like access to the special bathroom, safety from elimination in Week 2, and exemption from household chores.

While Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, and Dalljiet Kaur voted for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali disagreed. She voted for herself, and believed she gave her all while performing the hospital task.

As Shefali disagreed with the group decision, Bigg Boss ultimately intervened and cancelled this task. This lead to an enraged Devoleena and all contestants in the entire house turn against Shefali. The two even had an intense argument over this issue with Devoleena collapsing into a fit of tears over losing immunity from elimination. Koena rebukes Shefali for ruining the queen's election, while Rashami Desai rushes to console Devoleena.

Koena also tried to maintain the peace of the house, while Paras Chhabra warned Shehnaaz Gill about the tactics employed by housemates to have an upper hand over others.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 09:06:36 IST