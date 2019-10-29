Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 highlights: Vikas Pathak, Tehseen Poonawalla enter the house as wild card contestants

Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar came along with a spate of complaints and confessions. As per reports, the Diwali special episode saw Salman talking sternly to contestants Siddhartha Dey, Paras Chhabra, and Shefali Bagga for their brash comments and ill behaviour in the Bigg Boss house. The actor even introduced two new wild card entries into the house.

In the episode, Salman also took Sidharth Shukla to task, and asked him why he considers himself to be a superior contestant when he could not even tolerate the trying conditions in jail. Salman reminded Shukla that he continues to get volatile during house tasks and that his behaviour, especially towards women, generally got out of hand and illogical.

Shehnaz Gill came under fire next, when Salman questioned her on her habit of cursing frequently. Shehnaz apologised for this and later even extended her apology to Shefali. Salman even spoke to Paras and asked him whether he had any issue with the format of Bigg Boss and its host. Paras tried defending himself by saying he loved Salman, to which the host reminded him of what he said in the show — 'Salman sir ka chik chik bahut ho raha hai'. Paras was also told not to unnecessarily get involved in brawls with fellow contestant Asim.

Siddhartha Dey was next to be grilled. Salman questioned Dey on his comment on Shehnaz been "spit out by Paras", to which Siddhartha said. "A man's no is also a no." This enraged Salman and he took off on Dey. The Dabangg actor advised all the contestants to exercise control on their anger and behaviour during weekly tasks at the house. Former contestants Urvashi Dholakia and Sana Khan got into the house to celebrate Diwali with the contestants. They were given a special task to make five diyas after the housemates were divided into two teams. Sana's team won and received a gift hamper.

Later, Salman introduced the two wild card entrants on the show. Vikas Pathak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau on social media, was the first one. Vikas claimed he is a huge fan of Sanjay Dutt, and mouthed some of his iconic dialogues. He even gave funny nicknames to the contestants, calling Mahira chana masala, Rashami dukhi aatma and so forth.

The second contestant was Tehseen Poonawalla. After this, Salman declared that because it was the Diwali week, no contestant would be evicted from the house, also adding that the Bigg Boss finale will take place on 12 January.

