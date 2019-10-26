Bigg Boss 13 Day 26 highlights: Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra's altercation takes a violent turn

Day 26 at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with Shefali Bagga demanding that she she be let out of the house, she even banged the main gate of the house. Sidharth Shukla explained to her that such decisions could not be taken by the crew and to wait it out till host Salman Khan comes in. Rashami Desai on the other hand supported Shefali, stating that her safety was paramount, even over the show.

Later, a fight ensued in the house with respect to people accusing each other of hiding ingredients in the house. Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz got embroiled in an ugly fight, with both claiming the other of hiding things in the house. While Asim gets violent and throws things around, Paras is restrained by Rashami, Mahira Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Check out Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz's argument

The matter got out of hand and Bigg Boss intervened requesting the contestants to maintain a calm environment. Asim was asked to sit in the garden area, while Paras was asked to cool down in the room. Both were asked to take some time out and not speak to each other.

After some time, Bigg Boss called Asim, Paras and Sidharth to the confession room. Asim tried explaining his behaviour saying he will not accept any accusations against him, while Paras stated that he will not tolerate any violence. Bigg Boss informed the three contestants that all of them were to be blamed for the ill behaviour and that they need to keep themselves in check.

Sidharth was also seen trying to mend differences with Rashami saying the two should try and work things out. Rashami accepted the truce and asked Sidharth to not believe in hearsay and come to her directly instead.

Later in the night, the camera caught Devoleena hiding tea in the kitchen.

The 27th day began with Bigg Boss playing 'All Is Well', but contrary to the track, Shehnaz reiterates instances from the previous night. Arti told Shehnaz and Paras that she was done with Rashami and the two cannot be friends anymore.

The house sort of disintegrated as contestants bickered about daily chores. Sidharth and Arti accused Paras of not being efficient and not washing utensils. Paras lashed out saying that the two don't do their duties of cleaning up the washroom either.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 10:02:08 IST