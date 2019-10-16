Bigg Boss 13 Day 17 highlights: Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra's teams go head-to-head in Toy Factory task

With the midweek finale swiftly approaching, Bigg Boss housemates are trying to stay out of nominations. The episode started with an argument between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla, with the latter accusing the former of being biased towards Rashami Desai, and helping her win the power card. As the altercation heated up, Devoleena broke down. However, the matter quickly resolved when Devoleena explained to Sidharth why she chose Rashami over him.

In the morning, roti became a bone of contention between Rashami and Azim Riaz. Azim complained that Rashami has been serving a lesser number of rotis, and that there is a "negative energy" with her when she makes breakfast. Paras Chhabra intervened defending Rashami, but the argument turned into a fight. When Mahira tried to interfere, and calm the housemates down, Azim screamed at her for not taking his side.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced the Toy Factory task. In this task, housemates were divided into two teams. Sidharth Shukla and Paras were named the captains. In Sidharth's team were Aarti, Shehnaz, Shefali, and Asim and Paras' team comprised Rashami, Devoleena, Mahira, and Siddhartha Dey.

The contestants were given raw materials to make soft toys inside a container in the garden area. After making a batch of 10 soft toys, the captain of the opponent team would inspect and approve the toys. The team with the most number of toys at the end of the task would be declared the winner.

Bigg Boss also announced a female contestant from the winning team would be the next queen of the house, and would get an opportunity to win the mid-week finale ticket.

The task soon took an aggressive task, when Devoleena's share of raw cotton was stolen by Sidharth's team. Azim and Rashami also broke into a verbal fight over sharing raw materials. When asked to inspect, both Paras and Sidharth rejected all the toys of their opponent teams.

In the evening, another argument ensued between Devoleena and Shehnaz, when Devoleena asked Paras not to nag Shehnaz or else she will give him all the black rings.

