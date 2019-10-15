Bigg Boss 13 Day 16 highlights: Rashami Desai breaks down after being nominated three times in a row

The Bigg Boss house woke up to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s hit song 'Paisa Paisa,' indicating the next task would be related to money. Bigg Boss announced later in the day there will be not one, but two evictions this week as well, much like last week. There will one male and one female contestant who will be eliminated.

A new task — Bigg Boss Bank — was announced, which would give the female contestants a chance to save themselves from nominations. The housemates were divided into two groups — Group A consisted of Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Group B comprised Aarti Singh, Shehnaz Gill, and Shefali Bagga. Both the groups were given one trunk each. Meanwhile, the men were in charge of the money. Contestants from both the teams had to steal or convince the men, and try and collect as many notes as possible to fill their treasuries. The team with the most number of notes at the end of the task would be declared the winner.

Both the teams began stealing money from the men. Siddhartha Dey even gave Devoleena a considerable sum of money because he thought Devoleena was part of Shefali's team. This angered Shefali, who, in turn, tried to steal the money from Devoleena’s safe. After the end of the task, Bigg Boss announced Team B had won the task. Hence, Mahira and Rashami were nominated for evictions for the week. Devoleena, who is the current queen of the house, remained safe. After being nominated for elimination for the third time in a row, Rashami broke down. Upset that despite putting in the effort, she has been getting nominated time and again, she told Abu Malik that she does not want to get eliminated so soon into the show. She even commented she does not have a support system inside the house, like Arti and Sidharth do. The Bigg Boss house also became an English lesson class for a day, as Shehnaz imparted her knowledge of the language in a hilarious banter. Check out the clip here

