Bigg Boss 13 Day 116 highlights: Himanshi Khurrana injures herself during captaincy task; Sidharth, Shehnaaz get into another fight

The Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode continued with the captaincy task, with Vikas Gupta and Kashmira Shah getting into an ugly fight over saving Arti Singh from eviction. During the next round, Himanshi Khurrana hurt herself and fell unconscious. Asim Riaz then lifted her up and took her inside the house. Meanwhile, while the task was temporarily stopped, Vikas was seen talking about how everyone was playing against Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, not for themselves. Shefali Jariwala entered the garden area and declared that people were blaming Vikas for Himanshi’s injury and this infuriated Arti Singh. Sidharth Shukla kept insisting none is to be blamed and instead they should all pray for Himanshi's recovery. However, Vikas and Shehbaz Badesha were declared as the winners of the Noton Ki Barish task.

Later Bigg boss announced the end of the task and declared that no captain would be chosen as the housemates managed to cancel yet another task. According to reports, Vikas and Shehbaaz, however, got special powers to save one contestant among those nominated. They could not save Sidharth or Shehnaaz, their own connections and had to choose between Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti. They unanimously decided to save Arti. Kashmera began crying as soon as Bigg Boss announced this. Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Vishal remain nominated for eviction. Arti, who looked equally overwhelmed, hugged Vikas for choosing her over Vishal. Previously it was seen that Vikas had dismissed Arti and Vishal from the captaincy race, after Kashmera and Kunal refused to team up with him.

Bigg Boss then announced a new task where they had to choose contestants who were pure, honest and value for money.

According to Hindustan Times, Asim and Sidharth were made to act as shopkeepers with placards of Arti, Vishal, Paras, Shehnaaz, Mahira and Rashami. While Arti and Vishal fought for the tag of honesty, Paras and Shehnaaz competed as best value for money. Mahira and Rashami were competitors for honesty. Shehbaaz, Kashmera and Vikas were the customers. The housemates got into an argument when Asim described Shehnaaz as better value for money than Paras. Kashmere eventually took Paras.

Further, Sidharth and Shehnaaz got into an argument while discussing qualities of Vishal and Arti. Shehnaaz began yelling at Sidharth for labeling her character and calling her a 'flipper'. While Shehnaaz tried her best to make amends with Sidharth, but failed. Upset, she came out of the captain’s room and went to her brother who asked her to maintain some self respect.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 10:47:15 IST