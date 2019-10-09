Bigg Boss 13 Day 10 highlights: Paras Chhabra chooses Dalljiet Kaur over Shenaaz Gill in 'Rani No 1' task

After the nominees for the elimination this week are decided in the previous episode, Koena Mitra complains about being put under the bus to Dalljiet Kaur. She shares how she observed everyone's reactions to her nomination. Bigg Boss says ‘Bed Friends’ are free to choose their own partners, which comes as a relief to some.

As Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in charge of making the breakfast, she insists everyone dine together but the housemates do not comply to her requests. She vents her frustrations towards everyone, which leads to an argument with Sidharth Shukla. He complains about the size of the rotis, and the housemates even discuss whether they should cook more rice or more rotis.

Devoleena says Bigg Boss should assign kitchen duties to the men as well. Koena and Rashami Desai support Devoleena, while Shehnaaz Gill sides with Sidharth. The argument carries forward to lunch as well, where they exchange some more scathing remarks about each other.

Shefali Bagga tells Asim Riaz he does not clean the bathroom properly. Paras Chhabra also agrees with her, which leads to another disagreement.

A clip from the episode

A 'Rani No 1' task is announced for the housemates. All the female contestants are queens, and the men are their guards. The queens are locked inside a fort, and following the sound of a siren, the guards have to run to the key. Whoever reaches first, chooses their queen, and breaks a pot with her opponent's name on it. The last pot standing is the winner.

A clip of last night's task

After the task is announced, the male contestants discuss who they want to save. Sidharth Shukla goes first and picks Devoleena, who throws Shefali's pot in the pool saying she has not seen her helping around the house. Paras picks Dalljiet, who picks Shehnaaz's name, overthrowing her chances to be the winner. This upsets Shehnaaz, who accuses Paras of playing safe.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 08:52:42 IST