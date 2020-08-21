Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau’s Instagram account suspended for 'promoting hate speech, symbols'

On 18 August, comedian Kunal Kamra had asked Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police to take action against Hindustani Bhau for his videos, arguing his videos are 'mob building and hate spreading exercise.'

Instagram has suspended the account of Bigg Boss 13 contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau after several users reported his hateful and abusive posts.

Actor Shashank Arora shared a screenshot on his Twitter which stated he anonymously reported Hindustani Bhau’s account for promoting hate speech and symbols. Instagram informed Shashank that they have removed Hindustani Bhau’s account as it violated community guidelines. The Facebook-owned app also said that it has informed Bhau that his account has been removed.

Comedian Kunal Kamra had also asked Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police to take action against Hindustani Bhau for his videos. On 18 August, Kamra tweeted a video and tagged Anil Deshmukh as well as Mumbai Police and wrote, "Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building and hate spreading exercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence and an artist not getting due process. Remarks like 'System side main' are an insult to our constitution...[sic]"

The video shows Bhau hurling abuses and asking people not to forgive anyone who insults the religion. Moments after Kamra's tweet, Hindustan Bhau took to social media and said that the video shared by the standup comedian is cut and uploaded. He stated that he has said whatever he wanted to and that he will always be a true supported of the country.

Many users celebrated Bhau's suspension from Instagram. Some even shared that they too had reported his account.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Hindustani Bhau, whose real name is Vikas Fhatak, entered Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant. He gained fame with his videos on YouTube and is known for his abusive content which he claims are acts of patriotism.

In June, Hindustani Bhau filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor for disrespecting Indian soldiers in her ALTBalaji web series XXX season 2. He had shared abusive videos against Ekta and her family.

The report also said that he was recently accused of instigating youngsters to commit acts of violence in the name of protecting Indian culture.

A report by Hindustan Times said that his wife Ashwini in 2019 had submitted a written complaint in Mumbai's Khar police station regarding incorrect statements made against him on social media.

In the handwritten letter, she wrote many incorrect and fake messages, statements, videos are made against Vikas by people addressing themselves as their family members.

She said the letter was to inform that they were not responsible for any misconduct or misuse done by any outside person.