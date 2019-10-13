Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur on being evicted: Was strong, vocal, and sure I'd be there till the end

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur, who is the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 13, said she was in a state of shock and finds it very hard to believe that she was ousted from the reality show within two weeks of her stay inside the house. In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, she said she was hoping to survive until the finale and she expected former Bollywood actress Koena Mitra to be shown the door. Well-known television actress Rashami Desai; singer-model-actor from Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill, and Koena were the other three contestants who were nominated along with Dalljiet. “Koena was not participating in any activity, nor was she doing any work. She was not building the real connect with anyone and the housemates too felt disconnected from her. So, in my head, it was Koena who would get evicted. I was very sure that I will be there till the end because I know that I make real relations and I was being myself. I was being strong, I was also being vocal, I could not participate in fake fights,” she said.

The 13th edition of the season that has many prominent television actors, started with a bang. And whether it was the awkwardness and ego tussle between former colleagues and rumoured couple Siddharth Shukla and Rashami, or the fun element created with the love triangle formed between former MTV Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra, Naagin fame Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz, all of this grabbed lot of eye-balls in the last two weeks. Obviously, the contestants who have been providing ‘juicy’ content have so far left those behind who are not ‘performing’ or participating in these shenanigans. Presumably, Dalljiet too fell in the latter category.

However, Dalljiet found these ‘clever’ measures fake. “Well, the whole love triangle and love happening in such a short time didn’t work for me because I could see that it was all fake. It’s a reality show but nothing is real. Within a week, I saw people falling in love, then forming a love triangle, and soon there was break-up. All the planning and plotting was already done. There’s the winner of Splitsvilla, then another contestant faking love despite having a boyfriend outside the house. I don’t know how to say, ‘I love you, or look into my eyes…’ I can do all that as a character for my show but as Dalljiet, I didn’t want to, and Salman too told me that I played with dignity,” she says.

When asked if the competition became cut-throat considering that she was competing with other popular bahus of television like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aarti Singh, Mahira, Dalljiet says, “If I am known, there were lot of unknown people also but I am the one who is chucked out first. I didn’t understand this whole calculation. I came to know I was trending for the last few days. I don’t know whether being famous or not being famous, being vocal or not being able to fight, I don’t know what works for you and what works against you. My fame didn’t work in my favour at all because I am the first one to be evicted though I have done so many lovely shows and I have great fan following.”

“I was not thinking about winning but I was sure that eventually genuine relations will come out in the open, the real fights and real emotions will build up and I will go far. Probably faking it would have been an easier bet and now I am thinking I should have shed a tear looking at the camera but I didn’t choose that because I didn’t want to portray a weak woman, a single mother, and gain anything out of that,” she adds.

With the aim of experimenting in her career, Dalljiet says, she decided to participate in Bigg Boss for which she had to leave a television show mid-way. “I left that show thinking that I would survive till the finale but I have no regrets. I played to my best capacity. I was physically very strong. I did my tasks well and put my opinion where I had to. I didn’t take any personal comment well if it was offending my family or my child. I took the stand where I had to and I will do it all over again exactly the way I did, she says, before adding, “I loved the experience of being inside the house. It is so intimidating to have cameras look at you all through the day and night. You know that what you speak will be recorded and yet you can’t be so watchful about it. I had an exciting time even though short-lived,” she concludes.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 10:39:59 IST